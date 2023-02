NOT MUCH JUSTICE HERE: Justice must be blind – y’all see that Trump grand jury forewoman?

This is real. It isn’t a parody. This is the lead juror from the Trump GA grand jury. pic.twitter.com/PN2qiJLeuQ — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) February 22, 2023

I agree with these comments:

People did used to have some sense of dignity and seriousness, before our government became one big Middle School complete with mean girls.