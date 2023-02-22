February 22, 2023

MATCH MADE IN HADES: China’s dictator, Xi Jinping, is heading to Moscow to meet with Russia’s dictator, Vladimir Putin, according to the Wall Street Journal. Officially, the primary purpose of the summit is for Xi to push for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Call me cynical, but here’s betting Xi and Putin will also discuss the timing of China’s prospective invasion of Taiwan and how it might force the U.S. to limit or reduce its involvement in supplying and equipping the Ukrainian military in its defense against the Russian invasion that is now more than a year old.