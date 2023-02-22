«
»

February 22, 2023

LOL, JANE FONDA: In urging Global Ocean Treaty, Jane Fonda delivers 5.5M petition signatures to United Nations. Far less than 1/1000 of the world’s population, and disproportionately white and wealthy to boot, I suspect.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.