February 21, 2023

THIS IS RIGHT: We Don’t Need A ‘National Divorce,’ We Need More Federalism.

I wrote the same thing over a decade ago. That said, I think we’re probably more likely to get secession than constitutional government at this point. Too much graft is tied up in federal overreach.

And I’m so old that I remember when Democrats were calling for secession if Trump engaged in “dangerous militaristic adventurism.” Instead, Trump — who started no wars and produced real peace in the Mideast to boot — was simply reviled on other grounds.

Related: “Secession is for losers, because under today’s federal government, losing is intolerable. If you think that you can’t win nationally, you want to secede locally. If we had a more tolerable federal government, even losers wouldn’t want to secede.”