February 21, 2023

AS ANOTHER OVER-EDUCATED, OVER-DEGREED WOMAN, SHE’S RIGHT: Academic Failure and the Loss of Discourse.

Despite all the leftism, ten years ago, I assumed everyone interested in a life of the mind would go to college. Now? Now if anyone were to ask my opinion, I’d tell any 18 year old to take training in a trade, or learn to do whatever they must do to start a business, build their gadgets, start creating a future.

I’m not sure colleges have changed that much in the last ten — or twenty — years. But their faults and flaws have become more stridently evident.