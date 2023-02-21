February 21, 2023

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Biden’s Inflation Is Crushing the Middle Class, No Matter What Stupid Lies He Tells.

Related: Why Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class. “Vladimir Lenin supposedly once said, ‘The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.’ There’s some doubt as to whether this line is genuine; regardless, it seems like a pretty good description of what the Biden administration is doing to America’s middle class.”