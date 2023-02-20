February 20, 2023

LOL, A MASTER’S DEGREE.. PROBABLY IN EDUCATION. ALL BOW DOWN TO THIS INTELLECTUAL SUPERSTAR!

“I have a masters degree! What do the parents have? Are we vetting the background of parents?” Crazy teacher gone wild hates parents. The scary part is she is not an anomaly, she’s the norm in public schools.pic.twitter.com/6Fl61kvPFz — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 19, 2023

The truth is, the parents have something no educational credential can match: Skin in the game. They’ll live with the consequences of their parenting decisions for the rest of their lives. The teacher will send this year’s kids off and replace them with next year’s kids, and will have no stake in — or even usually knowledge of — how those kids do later. There’s no comparison, and to pretend there is is moral idiocy at best.