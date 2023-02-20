«
»

February 20, 2023

LOL, A MASTER’S DEGREE.. PROBABLY IN EDUCATION. ALL BOW DOWN TO THIS INTELLECTUAL SUPERSTAR!

The truth is, the parents have something no educational credential can match: Skin in the game. They’ll live with the consequences of their parenting decisions for the rest of their lives. The teacher will send this year’s kids off and replace them with next year’s kids, and will have no stake in — or even usually knowledge of — how those kids do later. There’s no comparison, and to pretend there is is moral idiocy at best.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:02 pm
