February 20, 2023

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Delusional Democrats think Fetterman and Feinstein still fit to serve. And Joe Biden.

“Once upon a time we mocked the Soviet Union for its gerontocracy. Aged party leaders, bundled up in overcoats and fur hats to the point of near-unrecognizability, would be wheeled out to sit, immobile, as parades passed or party congresses opened. Their withered, stale leadership was emblematic of the decaying USSR’s withered, stale ideology — and industrial base. But now the joke’s on us.”

And by “think,” I mean “pretend.”