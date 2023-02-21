February 21, 2023

I THINK I’D BUY ONE ON MY OWN AFTER THAT EXPERIENCE: Toyota, Buy This Woman a New 4Runner: The driver was going 40 mph when a tree crushed her SUV—and it may have saved her life. “Images posted to the Katonah Fire Department’s website show a mangled front end of the SUV, though the vehicle was still powered on after the crash for some time. “I couldn’t put my car into park or move my legs,” the driver wrote in the thread. ‘My foot on the brake was the only thing keeping me alive until firefighters arrived. If I relieved my foot from the brake, the car would roll further into the tree and closer to my face.’ Note that the driver was, remarkably, holding the brake while suffering from a broken shin and knee.”

Well, she had incentive.