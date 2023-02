IS THE ASBURY REVIVAL GENUINE: That’s a question I can’t answer yet, but that it has continued for many days, attracted thousands of students and shows no signs of waning may well be signs of genuineness. We’ll see.

What I do know is the evidence is solid for the literal resurrection of Christ – without which Christianity is a fool’s errand. If it really happened, it changes everything, as Philosophy Professor Gary Habermas explains this morning on HillFaith.