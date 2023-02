NEW J6 BOMBSHELL: Two undercover officers shadowed Ashli Babbit during the January 6 riot at the Capitol and one of them was heard to say prior to her death that “someone will get shot.” This is the latest report from my Epoch Times colleague, Joseph Hanneman, who has doggedly followed the blizzard of J6 court filings, analyzed endless hours of J6 video and talked with legions of witnesses, participants, law enforcement experts and more. Joe is the real-deal journalist.