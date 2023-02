#JOURNALISM:

The reason @donlemon said all this then was because these points, in the Obama years, were the popular views in elite circles.

Soon as they became prohibited and it became required to say the opposite, Lemon did a 180.

This is how the vast majority of people in media function: https://t.co/p8tU3OpP4w

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 19, 2023