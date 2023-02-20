February 20, 2023

MEH. THEY SAY I ABANDONED MY HERITAGE BY TEACHING THE KIDS ENGLISH: Tolerant Leftists Say Nikki Haley Is Abandoning Indian Heritage by Using Her Middle Name.

You know what? Don’t care. We’re American. No other heritage is relevant. Besides, the idiots have abandoned American heritage by turning their backs on the Constitution. They can pick the country of their choice to go to. We’ll help them pack. Heck, I’m even willing to contribute a few bucks for a go fund me for their immigration funds.