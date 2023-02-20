February 20, 2023

PRODUCTIVITY PROBLEMS: Is ‘Shunning Technology’ Really the Main Villain? “A major technology initiative in healthcare of the the last decade or two has been the wide use of electronic medical records. While these do have considerable potential, the current implementation reality is different. I don’t think I have ever heard or read a physician or other healthcare professionals who had anything good to say about these systems. The perceived productivity impact is negative.”

Well, electronic records are software, and software is mostly crap. And subsequent versions often get clunkier and harder to use rather than easier.