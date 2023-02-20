«
»

February 20, 2023

BOB GRABOYES: Castrating Roald Dahl.

I remember when thinking people snickered at the Bowdlers and their work. Well, to be fair, they still do, it’s just that the thinking people aren’t in charge of this stuff nowadays.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 am
