February 19, 2023

#JOURNALISM: Shock! WaPo lied about Elon Musk. “The Washington Post devoted prime real estate and TWO reporters to the story, clearly investing significant resources to spread the rumor. The Jeff Bezos-owned propaganda outlet–quite the irony there–couldn’t let the opportunity to dunk on Musk escape, even if they had to ignore facts. With two reporters you think they could bother to actually investigate the claim. But no. That would be reporting, not spreading a convenient narrative.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:31 am
