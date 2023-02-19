February 19, 2023
NOT LOST, ABANDONED, OR MAYBE ESCAPED: America’s Lost Generation. “The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board comments on the hundreds of thousands of kids who seem to have disappeared, following the covid school shutdowns.”
