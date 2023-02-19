«
»

February 19, 2023

NOT LOST, ABANDONED, OR MAYBE ESCAPED: America’s Lost Generation. “The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board comments on the hundreds of thousands of kids who seem to have disappeared, following the covid school shutdowns.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 5:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.