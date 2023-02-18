February 18, 2023

MCCARTHY CONCLUDES IT’S IMPEACHMENT TIME: Former federal attorney Andy McCarthy is a careful and conservative thinker in the best sense of the latter adjective, so it’s important to take note of the fact he has concluded that the time has come for House Republicans to begin impeachment proceedings as the only effective response to the border crisis.

“Congressional Republicans seem to grasp that, at this point, the only solution is impeachment, the position advocated by three former government officials and top Heritage Foundation analysts — Hans von Spakovsky, Lora Ries, and Steven G. Bradbury — in a recent Fox News op-ed. But my friends are aiming too low — specifically, at Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security (as applied to him, an Orwellian title if ever there was one),” McCarthy writes at NRO.

True, the Senate is controlled by Democrats who will never support impeachment of one of their own in the Oval Office. But that sad reality is not the end of the matter, according to McCarthy:

“The Senate votes are not what matter right now. Biden does not want to bear the historic stigma of House impeachment articles, especially as he gears up to seek reelection. Moreover, an impeachment over the border catastrophe would not remotely resemble the aforementioned impeachment of Trump a year before the 2020 election.

“The Ukraine episode was a trifle, the impeachment was driven by nothing more than partisanship, and the whole exercise was so flippant that it was barely mentioned in the ensuing presidential campaign — even at the Democratic convention. In stark contrast, the destruction of the southern border is an existential national crisis that is already inflicting harm on millions of Americans.”

Concludes McCarthy:

“It’s that simple: Either Republicans use the only tool available to them to force Biden’s hand, or they are aiders and abettors. There is no middle ground.”

And you, Instapundit reader, how do you vote on this historic question?