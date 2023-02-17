February 17, 2023

COMMIES GONNA COMMIE, AND DANIEL ORTEGA’S A COMMIE: Nicaragua Strips Citizenship From Hundreds Days After Prisoner Release: The country’s increasingly authoritarian government stripped more than 300 people of their citizenship, including political prisoners recently released and sent to the United States.

“For years, President Daniel Ortega has methodically crushed dissent, cracking down violently on protesters, undermining democratic institutions and making sweeping arrests.”

Who does he think he is, Justin Trudeau?