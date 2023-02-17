February 17, 2023

IF WHITE SUPREMACY IS REAL, WHY ARE PEOPLE CONSTANTLY PRETENDING TO BE MINORITIES? Arab-Latina activist working as chief equity officer for progressive group is actually a white woman.

The obvious question raised by this incident is how Rachel was able to get away with it. The Intercept notes that the DEI has become a big business very quickly and, as a result, the qualifications and backgrounds of people claiming jobs are sometimes not looked at as carefully as they should be. Sana Saeed, an Al Jazeera media critic, told the Intercept the hiring of Raquel/Rachel was “a damning indictment of how superficial and detrimental, to safe and inclusive workplaces, DEI can often be.”

I see something besides sloppiness at work here. Oskar Pierre Castro, who led the search committee to fill the DEI position, described how Raquel/Rachel seemed like an ideal candidate.

“It really touched all the points,” said Castro…

Castro added, “In my mind it was, ‘Great, a person of color, a queer person of color, who happens to be a Muslim, it’s a woman, all these things, and someone who seemed to get it. I definitely feel conned. … I feel deceived.”

He feels conned because he was conned.

Raquel/Rachel presented exactly what he was looking for in a candidate. Saying she “touched all the points” is a nicer way of saying she checked all the boxes. Queer – check. Person of color – check. Muslim – check. Woman – check. If you think of intersectionality as a kind of progressive credit score, Raquel Evita Saraswati would have scored near the top thanks to her fake identity. If she’d just been a Muslim white woman, that wouldn’t have been quite as impressive. Maybe then they’d have taken a little more time thinking about her actual qualifications in that case. But as it was, she was simply too perfect to pass up.