February 17, 2023

My new favorite judge in Massachusetts is Joseph L. Michaud of the Housing Court.

Until last week, I’d never heard of the guy, but now he’s not only my favorite judge, I think he should get a promotion.

Michaud was just “publicly reprimanded” by the Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) for the usual litany of things – violating the code of judicial conduct, engaging in conduct unbecoming a judicial officer and bringing the judiciary into disrepute blah-blah-blah.

Let me translate that into what crimes he’s really accused of.

Judge Michaud has been found guilty of being a Republican – no, worse than that, he’s been found guilty of being a fan of Donald J. Trump, which is what they call in law an aggravated offense.

You know who can’t believe how horrible Judge Michaud has been behaving? Judge Shelley Joseph. She let an illegal immigrant career criminal drug dealer out the back door of her courthouse and got a two-year paid vacation and the state paid for her criminal defense.

She’s a Democrat. From Brookline. Was on the Democrat state committee. Do I have to draw you a diagram?

Judge Michaud’s problems all revolve around his “now-deleted Facebook account.” The press release doesn’t go into the gory details, but it does give you a taste of his crimes against humanity beyond supporting a certain Republican candidate for president:

“Posts of news articles, memes and comments denigrating toward or in opposition to the Democratic candidate for President, other elected Democratic leaders, and the Democratic Party’s political positions.”

How dare he!?!?! Criticizing a Democrat? In Massachusetts, that’s not just lese majeste. That’s blasphemy.

The Michaud indictment, such as it is, remains “under seal.” But it wasn’t that well-sealed, if you know what I mean. The decision runs 24 pages, with appendices taking up another 142 pages. Think about that – 166 pages, a two-year investigation, to prove that a guy with a handful of Facebook followers is a… Deplorable.