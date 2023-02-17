February 17, 2023

THEY CHECKED IT OUT, AS BIDEN CHALLENGED: Issue and Insights listened to Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) and heard this from President Joe Biden: “My administration has cut the deficit by more than $1.7 trillion — the largest deficit reduction in American history. … Nearly 25 percent of the entire national debt that took over 200 years to accumulate was added by just one administration alone — the last one. They’re the facts. Check it out. Check it out.”

Issues & Insights did just as Biden encouraged. Here’s what they concluded:

“Well, we checked it out. And it is perhaps the most flagrant of all Biden’s lies. The evidence shows that Biden is, in fact, the most fiscally reckless president in history … Here’s what the numbers show:

“In January 2021, the CBO projected the federal red ink that year would be $2.3 trillion. The actual deficit was $2.8 trillion. For those math-challenged journalists who keep parroting Biden’s lie about cutting the deficit, that’s an increase of $517 billion.

“He added $320 billion to the deficit in 2022, and will add $447 billion this year, CBO data show. And, if Biden’s policies are left in place through 2031, deficits will be $5.45 trillion higher than they would have been had Trump’s policies remained in effect.”

There is more to know here, but as I&I bottomed-lined it: “No matter what the Gaslighter-in-Chief says, these are the facts, folks.”

