February 17, 2023

IF YOU SAID THIS TWO YEARS AGO YOU WERE “PEDDLING DANGEROUS MISINFORMATION,” EVEN THOUGH IT WAS OBVIOUSLY TRUE: Lancet meta-study: Naturally acquired COVID immunity at least as good as vaccination.

“The robust nature of this meta-analysis makes this difficult to ignore. What readers may not recall is that earlier published studies reached the same conclusion, as far back as September 2021. Ron DeSantis drew a fact-check from the Tampa Bay Times for citing an Israeli study that concluded the same thing — and in fact found naturally acquired immunity to be stronger and longer-lasting than vaccination.”

“Fact check.” LOL.

Plus: “Those who asked such questions got labeled as cranks or worse and found themselves gagged on social media and the public debate.” There needs to be a reckoning for what went on here.