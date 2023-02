UP, UP AND AWAY: Ingenuity helicopter aces 43rd Mars flight, its longest in 10 months. “During its 43 Mars flights to date, Ingenuity has covered a total of 28,968 feet (8,829 m), according to the mission flight log — nearly 5.5 miles (8.9 kilometers). That’s quite impressive for a technology demonstration that was originally supposed to fly just five times on the Red Planet.”