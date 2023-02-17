February 17, 2023
NO, SINCE KATRINA WAS A LARGELY MADE UP SCANDAL WHIPPED UP BY THE PRESS: Is the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment the Biden Administration’s Hurricane Katrina?
While the press will do everything possible to protect Uncle Joe.
