February 17, 2023

NO, SINCE KATRINA WAS A LARGELY MADE UP SCANDAL WHIPPED UP BY THE PRESS:  Is the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment the Biden Administration’s Hurricane Katrina?

While the press will do everything possible to protect Uncle Joe.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:29 am
