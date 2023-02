NO, BECAUSE KATRINA WAS A CASE OF THE PRESS COALESCING AROUND A LIE TO HURT THE PRESIDENT, AND THIS IS A CASE OF THE PRESS REFUSING TO COVER SOMETHING TO PROTECT THE PRESIDENT: Is the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment the Biden Administration’s Hurricane Katrina? Between the slow, disinterested response by federal officials, and Americans’ burgeoning distrust of “experts”, this incident may eventually be known as the mushroom cloud that nuked Biden.