February 16, 2023

ADVICE FROM BEN DOMENECH: If you want single women to vote for you, don’t treat them with contempt.

Good advice for every demographic, of course.

Plus: “There are several odd things about the total Republican surrender of any appeal to single American women. One is that they have many of the same concerns as other Americans, particularly when it comes to rising crime, the cost of living and the lie at the center of anti-feminist hypersexualized app-driven dating. A conservative message about safe streets, stronger values and lower costs ought to have some purchase in an environment of single women disappointed in the Pajama Boys of the day.”