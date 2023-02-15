«
»

February 15, 2023

THE STATE DEPARTMENT IS ITSELF A MAJOR PURVEYOR OF DISINFORMATION: U.S. State Department Funds a Disinformation Index That Warns Advertisers To Avoid Reason: Reason is listed among the “ten riskiest online news outlets” by a government-funded disinfo tracker. “Should the State Department spend public money to help an organization pressure advertisers to punish U.S. media companies? The answer, quite obviously, is no: The First Amendment prohibits the U.S. government from censoring private companies for good reason, and government actors should not seek to evade the First Amendment’s protections in order to censor indirectly or exert pressure inappropriately.”

Pretty much all “disinformation trackers” and similar outfits are simply adjuncts to censorship. They do not operate in good faith, nor do they want to.

Related:

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:52 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.