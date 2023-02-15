February 15, 2023

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS EVIL MAGIC: UN Advisor Claims ‘climate change is triggering more earthquakes’ – ‘There is growing scientific evidence that climate change increases the risk of such tremors, together with tsunamis and volcanic eruptions’.
