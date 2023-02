IN THE FUTURE WHEN PEOPLE WANT TO SIGNIFY PROFOUND DISGRACE, THEY’LL CALL IT A BUTTIGIEG: Buttigieg Bemoans Lack of Racial Diversity in Construction, Fails to Mention Ohio Train Disaster.

