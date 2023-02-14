February 14, 2023

ACCOUNTABILITY TIME IS COMING: Some of the 51 signers of that October 2020 “statement” by 51 intelligence agency veterans that the Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation” have been interviewed on the record by House Judiciary and Intelligence committee investigators.

Most of them, however, have blatantly ignored the “nice” requests from Chairman Jim Jordan of Judiciary and Mike Turner of Intel, both Ohio Republicans, such as the letter to 10 of them I reported for Epoch Times. Odds seem good the next requests won’t be nearly so nice.