February 14, 2023

OBVIOUSLY. ON ACCOUNT OF “BLACK” IS NOT A NATION: Super Bowl LVII – There Is No Black National Anthem.

What’s next? The National Anthem of Depressed Teen Girls? Or the National Anthem of Girls Who Have to Share Locker Rooms With Boys?

The point of a National Anthem is that it’s National. It’s kind of right there in the name. If you forget that, you’ll end up with the National Anthem of Mrs. Wiggins who lives in Apartment 24D at 567 Smith Street in Point Pleasant, Wisconsin. And then every other national anthem for the rest of us. We’d never have time for a Superbowl. Though I grant you if it spared us the mid-game show, it would be totally worth it.