I LIKED SCOTT WALKER, BUT YEAH: “What sets Mr. DeSantis apart from Mr. Walker? To be blunt: how many people already say they want him to be president.” “Overall, Mr. DeSantis has 32 percent support in polls taken since the midterm elections. This is not a fleeting product of a wave of favorable media coverage. Instead, he has made steady gains in the polls over the last two years. Mr. Walker, in contrast, had 7 percent in the early polls.”