February 13, 2023

HAHA, THE WAGES OF INDULGING COMPLAINTS OVER SCHOOL NAMES: Students Threaten To Sue St. Thomas For Renaming Law School To Honor Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump.

According to one source, he or she applied and was accepted to the St. Thomas University College of Law, but would not have done so if they or knew it would be renamed after the controversial attorney.

The student (s) said that it’s not what they signed up for, and are worried that Crump’s name on their diploma will dissuade potential employers from hiring them because of the racial controversy he brings with him. …

The same source said that he or she does not subscribe to Crump’s “woke” and “racially-driven agenda,” and is adamantly considering filing a legal action against the school,” adding that by changing its name, the university may have pulled a bait-and-switch with students who signed up for the originally-named St. Thomas University College of Law graduate program.

If a student signed up for the St. Thomas University College of Law, and is responsible for paying the tuition, is the university in breach of contract with the student (s) when it decided to change its name to the Crump College of Law?

What if Harvard University decided to change the Harvard Law School name to the name of someone like Crump or another white or black practicing civil rights attorney, or even Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas?

Would existing students be upset that their diplomas will not read Harvard Law School?