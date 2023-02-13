February 13, 2023
A SONG INSPIRED BY THE PRESS: If the real thing don’t do the trick, you better make up something quick.
Mostly just because this is an awesome live video. But in fact the song really was inspired by the press’s lies.
A SONG INSPIRED BY THE PRESS: If the real thing don’t do the trick, you better make up something quick.
Mostly just because this is an awesome live video. But in fact the song really was inspired by the press’s lies.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.