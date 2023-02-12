February 12, 2023

POLITICS: Latest Update on Fetterman’s Health Raises a Key Question. “So, can we now question Sen. John Fetterman’s health (D-PA)? An NBC News reporter tried to raise a warning when she felt the then-Democratic candidate struggled with small talk. This remark was considered an ‘ableist’ smear—it wasn’t. Fetterman nearly died in 2022 during the primary season, suffering a severe stroke that brought evident impairments concerning mental cognition. And yet, he won the race, beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. It didn’t take long for him to be hospitalized after feeling light-headed during his party’s retreat in Washington. “