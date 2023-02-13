February 13, 2023

SOMEBODY SHOULD START SUING ANTI-GUN ORGANIZATIONS: While the Media & Anti-Gun Orgs Hail Lucky Gunner Settlement as a Big Win, the Lawsuit Achieved Essentially Nothing. “In agreeing to ‘maintain an age verification system at the point of sale,’ Lucky Gunner conceded nothing. The company has had an age verification system in place for years. In other words, Lucky Gunner agreed to keep using the same system to verify buyers’ age that they’ve always had. So the result of the settlement is, Everytown achieved essentially nothing in the settlement…besides bleeding hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses out of Lucky Gunner, which was always Everytown’s real goal in filing the suit.”

Well, to show my support, I went to Luckygunner.com and bought a bunch of ammo. Their prices are good and their service is superb. As I’ve mentioned here before, LuckyGunner was founded by some of my law students, before they even graduated. They’re good people and I’m happy to support them.