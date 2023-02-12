February 12, 2023

AND NOW THERE ARE THREE: US military shoots down high-altitude object near Lake Huron on Sunday.

The US military shot down another high-altitude object near Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, according to a US official and a congressional source briefed on the matter.

A second US official said the takedown of the unidentified object was “at the direction” of President Joe Biden.

The operation marks the third day in a row that an unidentified object was shot down over North American airspace. An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday. On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22.

And last weekend, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was taken down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina.