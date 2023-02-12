February 12, 2023
AND NOW THERE ARE THREE: US military shoots down high-altitude object near Lake Huron on Sunday.
The US military shot down another high-altitude object near Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, according to a US official and a congressional source briefed on the matter.
A second US official said the takedown of the unidentified object was “at the direction” of President Joe Biden.
The operation marks the third day in a row that an unidentified object was shot down over North American airspace. An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday. On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22.
And last weekend, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was taken down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina.
Is this something new, or have these things been flying overhead for a while and we’re just all of a sudden hearing about it? It’s certainly the case that whatever is going on behind the scenes, our public response looks confused and weak. Probably because it is confused and weak.