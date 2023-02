SPACE TRUCKIN’: Plasmos unveils Space Truck. “In the Flatbed configuration, the Space Truck can accommodate one 400-kilogram satellite. In the Musketeer configuration, the Space Truck has room for four 75-kilogram satellites and a six-kilogram payload that could remain in space or return to Earth. For on-orbit servicing, Plasmos plans to offer the AAA Truck with robotic arms, satellite refueling and spacecraft maintenance gear.”

Classical reference in headline.