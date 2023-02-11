February 11, 2023

HOWIE CARR: A rare salute to the Boston FBI for refusing Jan. 6 improper investigations on citizens.

The Boston office of the FBI finally got something right, and I salute them for doing so.

The above is a sentence I never dreamed I would be writing, but there’s a first time for everything, and this is it.

This unanticipated turn of events unfolded this week during a Congressional hearing under the new Republican majority.

A former FBI intelligence analyst from Boston testified that after the Jan. 6 disturbances, the Boston office adamantly refused to conduct improper investigations on American citizens whose only crime was (or might have been) being a supporter of Donald Trump.

George Hill is a 64-year-old whistleblower — 26-year military veteran, five years with the National Security Agency (NSA) and more than a decade with the FBI as an intelligence analyst.

What Hill told Congress wasn’t a complete surprise, given the recent breathtaking corruption of the FBI (there I go again!). But Hill’s story did lay out some local angles of the FBI/Democrat conspiracy against the Constitution in greater depth than was previously known.

And I repeat, the Boston FBI office refused to have anything to do with it. Fantastic news!

The FBI’s proposed targets for the Boston Field Office were seven New Englanders with Bank of America credit cards, as well as 140 people who took buses to Washington on Jan. 6 under the auspices of a woman from Natick who just got a 15-day prison sentence for her role in the “insurrection.”

Think about that. If you simply use the wrong bank’s credit card to purchase the wrong product, or even if you just hop on the wrong bus, the FBI may unleash the unlimited power of the federal government to destroy your life and throw you in prison.

Welcome to 1984, the Democrats’ dream, a free people’s nightmare.

I interviewed Hill on Friday night about his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

The showdown between the Boston and Washington FBI offices started when Bank of America decided to do a deep dive into its customers’ activities around Jan. 6. No subpoenas, it was just one cell of Democrat Deep State fellow travelers assisting their comrades at the J. Edgar Hoover Building.

“We all know how many ‘intelligence’ officials are in Silicon Valley,” Hill said. “Now somebody needs to ask, why would BOA do this to their customers — without a subpoena? Did somebody high up in the FBI call up one of their former colleagues who’d gone to BOA and said, ‘Why don’t you do us a solid?’”

BOA’s sordid role facilitating the FBI’s descent into Stasi-status has been known for a while, but they’re saying nothing.

As for the FBI, I asked the Boston office Friday for a comment on the events Hill outlined under oath. They referred it to the Kremlin, I mean D.C., and the FBI National Press Office sent back this pap:

“The FBI conducts all our investigations in accordance with the law. Our agents work closely with federal prosecutors to bring charges when appropriate….”

Blah blah blah.