February 11, 2023

BLAST FROM THE PAST: So while gathering links for a Substack post, I ran across this ancient Meryl Yourish piece on the dating potential of various superheroes. Still hilarious.

Related: Man of Steel, Woman of Kleenex.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:06 am
