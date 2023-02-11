February 11, 2023
BLAST FROM THE PAST: So while gathering links for a Substack post, I ran across this ancient Meryl Yourish piece on the dating potential of various superheroes. Still hilarious.
Related: Man of Steel, Woman of Kleenex.
