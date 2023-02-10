February 10, 2023

A STUDY IN POLITICAL CONTRASTS: Yesterday’s initial hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government was full of examples, details, interpretations, denials, evasions and half-truths. Just another day in the nation’s capital, right?

Well, yes and no. There was one dominant underlying theme in much of the testimony from two different panels, as well as in the cross-examination of witnesses by Republican and Democratic members of the subcommittee. This theme, detailed here in my Epoch Times story on the hearing, will likely characterize most, if not all, of the House GOP’s investigations.