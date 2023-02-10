February 10, 2023

IT WAS ONE OF THOSE THINGS IT WAS RUDE TO BRING UP BECAUSE IT MIGHT COST DEMOCRATS AN ELECTION: Everybody Knew John Fetterman Was Unfit for Office: Literally everybody. Evvvvvvvvverybody.

“Oh, and once again for any Democrats unlucky enough to be reading this: John Fetterman does not suffer from a hearing disability. It’s a cognitive disability. The stroke damaged his brain. He can hear the sounds you’re making, but he can’t decipher them into words. Not that you care about his well-being. You just wanted another rubber stamp, you ghouls.”