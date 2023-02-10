February 10, 2023

TO BE FAIR, SLOW JOE PROBABLY DOESN’T REMEMBER WHAT HE HAD FOR BREAKFAST, MUCH LESS WHAT HE DID IN THE NINETIES: Sen. Rick Scott: “In my plan, I suggested the following: All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

“Biden’s jab” was “instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset.”

I’d avoid the metaphor “jab.” Clearly, the reference is to boxing. A quick, sharp blow. But “jab” has been such an important word in the delivery of the vaccine, and there, somehow, it’s supposed to signify that it won’t hurt at all.

BUT: Yahoo News says: “President Biden, while still a senator for Delaware, introduced legislation to sunset all federal programs, including Social Security and Medicare…. Biden doubled down on his legislation in the ’90s, saying on the Senate floor that his bill would affect Social Security…. ‘When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social Security, as well,’ Biden said. ‘I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant veterans’ benefits. I meant every single solitary thing in the federal government…. And I not only tried it once, I tried it twice, I tried it a third time, and I tried it a fourth time.”

To be fair to Biden, we should note that he must know the meaning of Scott’s proposal, since he himself embraced it and, presumably, understood what it meant.