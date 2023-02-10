February 10, 2023

THEY LIED TO US, THEY OPPRESSED US, AND THE CAUSED THE VERY KIND OF HARM THEY WERE ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO PREVENT:

Republicans raked former Twitter executives over the coals yesterday. It was so damaging that I almost felt sorry for them until I remembered how corrupt and damaging their actions were. They distorted the information flow during the presidential campaign, doing far more damage than the Russians ever could.

And worse, they spread more misinformation about COVID than any million Americans. They distorted, along with Facebook the entire conversation about COVID and distorted the policymaking process by suppressing any critical discussion of government policies. They spread misinformation faster than the virus.

And they took it on the chin yesterday. Rightly so.

Social media executives collaborated with public health officials and government COVID fascists to suppress any dissent. And not just legitimate dissent from private citizens who are supposed to have a say in how the government responds to crises, but well-respected scientists who were critical of the statements and policies promoted by government officials.

The results were devastating. Businesses were lost, children were harmed physically, mentally, and educationally, social divisions exacerbated, people were forced to inject experimental vaccines into their bodies–and even the government admits that many were harmed by doing so. Millions of parents who would willingly vaccinate their children with safer vaccines against terrible diseases are now taking a pass.

The damage is incalculable, and these people helped cause it. They actively colluded with government officials to spread lies (vaccines prevent infections and protect other people from infection, for instance). And they, with no scientific or medical experience at all, suppressed the speech of some of the most eminent scientists in the world.

For instance, Twitter censored Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard for questioning the government’s claims. They slapped a warning on one of his tweets that questioned the need for everybody to get vaccinated.

They called his tweet misleading, despite the fact that Dr. Kulldorff served on the Covid-19 vaccine safety subgroup that the CDC, NIH, and FDA rely upon for technical expertise on this very subject.

In other words, these executives with no medical experience at all censored a man who advised the CDC, NIH, and FDA on the vaccine. They decided their own judgment was better than his. Because he disputed the Narrative.

They did this to countless others. Their censorship changed as the government changed, often to positions that days before were banned on the platform. Their tactics were Soviet, as were Facebook’s, Google’s, and the MSM. They allowed only what Fauci and his minions wanted out there.