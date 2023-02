NOR SHOULD SHE: ‘It was a witch-burning’: Roseanne may forgive Hollywood, but she’ll never forget.

Her castmates were pretty quick to throw her to the wolves, too. “I can’t believe what they did, with all the pain that I went through to bring the show back. And it didn’t faze them to murder my character, either.”

The ninth circle of Hell is reserved for those who betray their benefactors.