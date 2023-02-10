February 10, 2023

ALSO, CRATERING SUPPORT FOR BIDEN: One Thing Biden Didn’t Mention During the SOTU – Cratering Support for Gun Control. “What President Biden didn’t tell the American public – and won’t – is what the rest of America is saying about any proposed ban. Over half the country doesn’t want it, according to a recent poll by ABC News/Washington Post. Respondents to the poll released just days before the State of the Union speech showed that 51 percent surveyed oppose any such ban. That’s a 10-point increase from 2019 when the same question was asked. Just 47 percent of those responding – a nine point drop – voiced support for banning MSRs, the second lowest percentage reported since the question was put forth in the polls starting in 1995.”