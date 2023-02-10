February 10, 2023

THIS DOESN’T APPEAR TO BE A PRIORITY FOR THE FBI, WHICH I GUESS IS BUSY TRACKING DOWN PARENTS WHO COMPLAIN AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS: Second Republican New Jersey Lawmaker Shot Dead Within a Week.

The pair of killings come as Democrats have sought to blame their enemies for fomenting “political violence” against their party members. In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden attributed the brutal assault of Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D., Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, to the actions of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Heller was killed less than 15 miles from where Dwumfour was found dead in her SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. Her killer is still at large. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy (D.) attributed both deaths to “gun violence.”

Of course he did. Putz.