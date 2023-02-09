February 9, 2023

LOOKING BACK ON SOTUS: Somebody asked me earlier today my reaction to the Biden State of the Union (SOTU) address. In pondering the question, I was struck by this realization:

“I’ve been watching SOTUs since I was in high school in the 1960s. In every one of them delivered by a Democrat president, all I heard was long lists of promises, proposals for more government programs that have since failed and accusations that Republicans hate old people, hate young people, hate minorities, and only want to get rich at the expense of everybody else.

“In every one of them delivered by a Republican president, all I heard was promises to restrain the growth of government, lower taxes, restore American military strength and respect around the world, and reduce federal red tape. Reagan achieved all of those, and Trump some of them, but the others – Nixon, Bush I and Bush II – were pretty much all talk and little or even opposite actions.”

Did I miss anything?