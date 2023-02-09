February 9, 2023

DON SURBER: Rules for RINOs.

What Republicans need are more MTGs. At a hearing on Twitter censorship, she told the Twits that Musk canned, “You permanently banned my personal Twitter account and it was my campaign account, too. You abused the power of a large corporation, big tech, to censor Americans. I’m so glad you’ve lost your jobs. Thank God Elon Musk bought Twitter.”

Instead of more MTGs who take their gloves off and fight, we get Mittens. At the State of the Union, Romney called out Republican Congressman George Santos who lies so much, he could be a Biden, except Mitt never called out a Biden. . . . When a Republican needs them most, RINOs are helping Democrats — every single time.